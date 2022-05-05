Ranveer Singh reveals he used to cook butter chicken to make his friends work for him in exchange

Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of Bollywood, is an actor par excellence. The actor who has time and again given hits after hits with his brilliant portrayal of characters is now getting ready for his upcoming comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Promoting the same he graced the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with his co-star Shalini Pandey.

While in conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Singh revealed how he would indulge in a unique barter system when studying abroad.

"I would often cook food and barter it for work. These students who were from Delhi, Lahore would often miss home, studying abroad. There, the food was bland, not spicy and mazedaar like ours. I then strategised. I thought I'll cook food for them and in exchange, they would help me with my homework and things like that," Ranveer said.

"I would make such delicious butter chicken that there would be a line outside my door for it. The secret behind it was that I would use a readymade packet… I would pour that; add a little butter and chicken and my delicacy was ready," he added.

In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Ranveer plays a sharp-witted Gujarati man who stands up for his unborn girl and takes on his family that is representative of the patriarchal society that we live in.

A hilarious satire on society - 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' famed Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:01 PM IST