Ranveer Singh climbs on table, raps 'Apna Time Aayega' at a wedding; photos go viral

The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, recently set the stage on fire at a wedding event in Delhi and the pictures are splashed all over the internet.

Influencer-cum-fashion designer, Tarini Manchanda, shared several videos of Ranveer performing at the party. In one of the videos, he can be seen wearing a white shirt and black pant with a red coat over it.

In another video, the actor can be seen completely engrossed in rapping and entertaining the audience as he sings 'Apna Time Aayega'. He also climbed a table and rapped the chartbuster as the crowd cheered for him.

Recently, Ranveer also performed at another wedding in Delhi, where he was accompanied by Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer will be next seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The trailer of the much-anticipated film is set to release on April 19.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' sees Ranveer in a never-seen-before quirky avatar. Shedding light on the story, producer Maneesh Sharma said, "'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a film with its own unique cinematic fragrance. It attempts to break societal barriers and prejudices in the most unlikely way."

Apart from that, Ranveer will also star in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:05 PM IST