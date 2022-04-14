Ranbir-Alia Wedding Food Menu: Delhi chaat, kebabs, biryani, vegan counters and more

A big fat Indian wedding cannot be imagine without some delectable cuisine, and one like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is sure to be a lavish affair given that the former belongs to a family of foodies.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, there will be more than 50 counters of cuisines ranging from Italian, Mexican, Punjabi, and Afghani among others. Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has invited chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for her son’s wedding.

There will also be a counter comprising of Delhi’s famous chaat. Meanwhile chefs from Lucknow will bring in their expertise to dish out non-vegetarian specialties like kebabs and biryanis.

Besides that, Alia, who is a vegan and keeping her preference in mind, there will be 25 vegan and vegetarian counters.

Finally, it's the day of wedding for the Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and their family members have started arriving for the festivities that are set to unfold as the day progresses, with Haldi being the very first ceremony of the day.

Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor arrived with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at Ranbir's Vastu residence, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan too were seen.

The details about the wedding date were confirmed on Wednesday by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple's Mehendi ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia, who are fondly called 'Ralia' by their fans, are set to tie-the-knot on Thursday afternoon. The couple have been dating for four years. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

The duo made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:46 AM IST