Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her upcoming movie 'Chhatriwali': 'We have ads on condoms, so why not a film?'

In her forthcoming feature, "Chhatriwali", Rakul Preet Singh plays the quality control head of a condom factory and says the film aims to "destigmatise" the conversation around the use of protection in a subtle, entertaining way.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the social comedy is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.

"Chhatriwali" finished filming in December last year and is currently in post production.

"In the film, I play a small town girl, who happens to stumble upon this job and like anybody, looks down upon it but realises that this conversation is the need of the hour. The conversation around the use of protection must destigmatise. We have ads on protection, so why not a film? That was the thought," Singh told PTI.

The actor, who recently starred in Ajay Devgn's "Runway 34", said "Chhatriwali" tells its story in a family-friendly manner.

"We are not preaching to anyone, it is a slice of life family film, without any scene where you might feel awkward. It is a dialogue that needs to be had and we are having it in a subtle, entertaining way. We are not trying to teach anyone a lesson or be preachy. we have this dialogue through the character's journey," she added.

Apart from "Chhatriwali", the 31-year-old actor will also feature in films like Ayushmann Khurrana starrer campus comedy drama "Doctor G", Indra Kumar's "Thank God" with Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar's "Mission Cinderella".

Singh said her upcoming slate is an attempt of hers to show the audience--and makers--her diversity.

"I play a gynecologist in 'Doctor G', which is a fantastic script. Then there is the film with Akshay sir which will feature me in a different space. As these films come, I want them to get appreciated. All that I am looking at is to get more opportunities, have more makers believe in me and do a wide variety of roles," she added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:32 PM IST