Rakul Preet Singh wraps 'Chhatriwali' shoot; says 'couldn't have asked for a better team for my first title role film'

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she finished shooting for her upcoming film 'Chhatriwali'.

On Instagram, Rakul thanked her director, producer and co-stars for their support throughout the filming process.

Along with a video, in which she can be seen cutting a cake, the 31-year-old actress wrote, "Following our every film wrap tradition .. #chhatriwali WRAP!! I have the best team and thanks to them even hectic days feel like nothing."

In another post, she shared a photo from the sets with her team and announced that they wrapped the shoot. She wrote, ''Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. what a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film @tejasdeoskar you made the process so seamless @sidvasanity you are amazing @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thankyou for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining ! @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala."

Take a look at her posts here:

Actor Satish Kaushik, who is also a part of the film, informed his Instagram followers about the film's wrap up.

"Shoutout for the wrap up of shooting of RSVP's Chatriwali directed by super cool talented director Tejas Vijay Deoskar . Sorry guys I missed the party last night," he posted.

Billed as a social comedy, the movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like 'Bucket List' and 'Ajinkya'.

The film, backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP, will feature the actress as a condom tester.

It will reportedly focus on a female who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking up a job as a condom tester, a secret she must hide from everyone around her.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Chhatriwali', Rakul will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-directed 'Runway 34', campus comedy-drama 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Attack' with Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham and filmmaker Indra Kumar's next comedy movie.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:23 PM IST