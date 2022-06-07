Rajpal Yadav on ‘Ardh’: ‘I really like the way the script showcases the struggle of a common man’

Bollywood's versatile actor Rajpal Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of his OTT film 'Ardh' speaks about what attracted him to the project.

He says, "Ardh shows the relationship of a husband and wife and their day-to-day struggle to live a normal life. Also, how Shiva, a common man tries every possible way to make his dream come true and while doing so how life makes him go through various challenges. I really like the way the script showcases the struggle of a common man. I truly feel that just like my character there are many people like Shiva in our country who are struggling for their dreams and day to day living."

Also starring Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, ‘Ardh’ has been written and directed by Palash Muchhal. The movie portrays Rajpal Yadav in a never-seen-before avatar.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Ardh’ showcases how a small-town guy, Shiva (Rajpal Yadav) struggles to become an actor in the city of dreams, Mumbai despite being a great theatre actor. Now to survive in the city and earn his bread and butter, he pretends to be a transgender (Parvati) with the support of his wife (Rubina Dilaik) and seeks money in the local trains and at the signals in Mumbai. It is the story of a dreamer in the city of dreams and goes on to explore whether he manages to fulfil his dreams, or his dreams get crushed in this fast-paced, cut-throat city of Mumbai.

‘Ardh’ will be streamed on ZEE5 from June 10.