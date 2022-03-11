Priyanka Chopra reviews Oscar-nominated Indian documentary 'Writing With Fire'

Global star Priyanka Chopra is all praise for Oscar-nominated Indian documentary 'Writing With Fire'.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, the actress said that she 'loved the movie'. She also congratulated the team for the 'much-deserved' Oscar nomination.

Sharing a poster of the film, PeeCee wrote, "Loved this movie! Way to go team. Congratulations on a much-deserved Oscar nomination." She has also tagged the filmmakers.

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debuants, 'Writing With Fire' chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women.

The festival favourite film follows this ambitious group of Dalit wonder women - led by their chief reporter, Meera - as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, they investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'. She will also be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaara’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:53 PM IST