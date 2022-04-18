Priyanka Chopra offers a sneak peek into her Easter celebration with husband Nick Jonas

On the occasion of Easter, actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her heartfelt greetings to all. Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World dropped a few pictures from her Easter celebration with husband Nick Jonas.

The first two pictures were all about love as Priyanka posed for the camera along with Nick. Priyanka was dressed in a bright yellow outfit, while Nick opted for a loose printed T-shirt.

The other pictures showed how the couple celebrated Easter Sunday by relishing some mouth-watering cupcakes with Bunny ears and wine.

“Happy Easter from us,” wrote Priyanka.

Easter is a holy Christian festival that celebrates Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was put on a cross and executed.

As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. However, on the third day when his disciples visited his grave, they found that the grave was empty. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the 'Son of God'.

The day is celebrated with pomp and grandeur every year. Traditions like church visits, baking hot cross buns and decorating Easter eggs are symbolic of Christ's death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb.

It always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:05 AM IST