Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to bring their newborn daughter to India? Madhu Chopra answers

It's been months since global actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Apparently, the baby was due in April but arrived prematurely.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, recently revealed to ETimes that she still hasn’t seen her granddaughter, given that the little one is in LA with her parents.

However, she does connect over Facetime, and will probably meet her in the middle of the year.

She also stated that she is waiting for her grandchild to travel to India.

"I am always hoping. Never say never. It's her country, she could come," said Madhu.

Senior Chopra also added that she’s extremely happy and has waited for a very long time to be a grandma.

She said, “I cannot conceal my happiness. I don't even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaara’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:25 PM IST