Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor mourn legendary fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier's death

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor expressed grief over the demise of iconic fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier who died on Thursday.

He was 78 when he breathed his last.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a black-and-white picture of herself clicked by the legendary photographer and wrote, "Your legacy is timeless. RIP Patrick Demarchelier. An absolute honor to have worked with you."

Sonam also penned an emotional note in memory of Patrick, recalling working with him during her initial days in the industry.

"My first ever shoot was with @patrickdemarchelier for @vogueindia. He was kind and warm something every debutant should experience with someone capturing her while facing the camera for the first time. #RIP," she wrote.

The news of his demise was announced on his official Instagram handle, with a message reading "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier... at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

Sources told Page Six that he passed away on the island of St Barts. His cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Demarchelier was an iconic fashion photographer who had worked at Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and later became Princess Diana's personal photographer.

As per Page Six, the late star was also the first non-British photographer who was asked to capture the royal family behind his lens.

He has also worked with several celebrities including Madonna, Gisele Bundchen, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and several others.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:42 PM IST