Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses happiness on seeing Asian talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Los Angeles: Recognition of Asian talent at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has made Actor Priyanka Chopra was extremely happy.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and congratulated all the winners of Cannes 2022.

Cannes Film Festival 2022. Congratulations to all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. It's especially heartening to see the recognition for all the powerful talent from Asia."

In the stories following the note, she shared photos of the films, makers, actors, or artists from Asia who got recognition at Cannes 2022.

It included a picture of Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen whose documentary, 'All That Breathes', won the L'Oeil d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. It was India's only entry at the festival.

The documentary revolves around the lives of brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and deal with injured birds, particularly the black kites.

