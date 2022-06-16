e-Paper Get App

Prabhas postpones 'Project K' shoot by a week after Deepika Padukone's health scare: Reports

A few days back, Deepika was reportedly rushed to a hospital amid the shoot of 'Project K'

Thursday, June 16, 2022
Actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are currently shooting for their much-awaited film in Hyderabad.

According to a report in India Today, the actress felt uneasy on the sets of the film and was thus hospitalised. It has now been reported that the actress is stable but her co-star Prabhas decided to postpone the shoot of the film for Deepika’s better recovery.

Prabhas has reportedly requested the makers to delay the shoot by a week.

No official statement has been released by Deepika or her family as of yet.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Deepika visited Tirupati temple with her family to seek blessings on the occasion of her father Prakash Padukone's birthday.

She visited the temple along with her parents and sister Anisha Padukone, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years.

On the film front, Deepika is currently working on 'Project K' in Hyderabad, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas for the first time. The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

The actress has already wrapped Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Next up is the Indian remake of 'The Intern', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

