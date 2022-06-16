Why is #BoycottBrahmastra trending? Netizens upset with Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason

Image credits: Google

The trailer of Brahmastra was released yesterday. The stellar cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to do a cameo in the movie. While the trailer got a positive response, within a few hours ‘#BoycottBrahmastra’ started trending on Twitter.

Some Twitterati urged masses to boycott the film due to varied reasons. The team of the movie is facing backlash as they showed Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes and entering a temple. Check out the tweets here:

Entering Temple with shoes, this is what we can expect from Urduwood. Bollywood never misses a chance to hurt our sentiments towards Sanatana Dharma.#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/Pa5hmX99Ag — 🚩 (@Chand_Bardai) June 15, 2022

Waah re bollywood entering temple with shoes on. Boycott this movie!!!

Let them feel our power!!!

Aakhir kab tak urduwood bane rahoge#BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/uwdvwzD3lE — ईशा 🕉️ (@iishapradhan_) June 15, 2022

Why he Is entering Temple with shoes #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/YJGyauTD1z — Shashikanth Reddy (@Shashi26214076) June 15, 2022

Entering in the temple with shoes. Bollywood only knows to hurt our religious sentiments and mock our culture

What more we can expect from them#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra



CBI Do Justice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/DdTzGuJ5u3 — Justice seeker-Kritika🔱 (@Kritika4Sushant) June 16, 2022

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar. The story and screenplay of the movie has been done by Ayan Mukerji. The movie has been produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures in association with Star Studios. The film is a part of one of the planned triology of an imaginary universe named Astraverse. The movie is being presented by SS Rajamouli in South.