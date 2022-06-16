Why is #BoycottBrahmastra trending? Netizens upset with Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason

The trailer of Brahmastra was released yesterday. The stellar cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to do a cameo in the movie. While the trailer got a positive response, within a few hours ‘#BoycottBrahmastra’ started trending on Twitter.
Some Twitterati urged masses to boycott the film due to varied reasons. The team of the movie is facing backlash as they showed Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes and entering a temple. Check out the tweets here:
Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar. The story and screenplay of the movie has been done by Ayan Mukerji. The movie has been produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures in association with Star Studios. The film is a part of one of the planned triology of an imaginary universe named Astraverse. The movie is being presented by SS Rajamouli in South.
