'Pop, this is old fashion': Ajay Devgn reveals his kids Yug and Nysa school him if he gets cool trends wrong

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently opened up about keeping up with the latest trends and how his children react when he gets the cool trends wrong.

During an interaction with India Today, Ajay Devgn said that he believes that we all learn from the younger generation, and if we have to keep up with the world, we need to understand from them.

He added that there are times when he cannot keep up with the fast pace of trends and his kids also school him.

The actor said that apart from his kids, his nephews, and everybody who is younger around him, he also asks them what's cool because according to him, the language is also changing every three months.

"There are terms which are used and then you learn that term and use it and after three months, they turn around and say 'Pops, this is old fashion'," Ajay Devgn said.

He added that constant conversations with younger people help him stay abreast with the latest tech.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn has taken over the director's chair for 'Runway 34' which will see Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and the actor himself in the lead roles.

He was last seen in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', wherein he essayed the role of Rahim Lala.

Besides, he will also star in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', 'Maidaan', 'Drishyam 2', and the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Kaithi'.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:40 PM IST