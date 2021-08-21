Kajol reveals how Ajay Devgn would react if he found out their daughter Nysa has a secret boyfriend

Actress Kajol recently revealed how she and her husband, actor Ajay Devgn would react if they found about their daughter's boyfriend.

On the latest episode of 'Feet Up With The Stars', Kajol was asked about how she would react if she found out Nysa had a secret boyfriend.

The 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' actress did not seem to love the idea of it and even joked about how Ajay would greet the boy with a shotgun.

"Ajay Devgn would be standing over there at the door with a nice shotgun," she said.

It may also be mentioned that previously, on an episode of 'Koffee With Karan', Kajol had spoken about how Ajay is a doting dad to both their kids - Nysa and Yug - and can't rest easy until their daughter is safely back home.

Kajol is one of the most loved actresses of the 90s and still happens to be everyone’s favorite. Daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol has always proved with her impeccable performances that acting is in her genes.

Kajol fell in love with actor Ajay Devgn during the shooting of the film 'Gundaraj' and the couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999.

The actress is also known for her bindaas attitude and her love for kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug. Apart from being one of the most talented actresses, Kajol is also an amazing mommy. She has time and again proved that she is her kids' first best friend.

On the work front, Kajol has kickstarted shooting for her next project. The actress recently treated fans with a BTS picture of herself from the set.

She was last seen in 'Tribhanga' co-starring Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in lead roles. Her last theatrical release was Om Raut’s 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' where she shared the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

