Pop icons Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran join forces for the brand new version of '2Step’

Set to give Indian music its historic moment, Ed’s new version of '2Step' featuring Armaan summarises the trials and tribulations of an artist’s life

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 01:24 PM IST
Count on Armaan Malik to foray into unexplored arenas of his craft and never disappoint. After the massive success of his latest singles ‘You’ and ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’, the Indian pop star brings a huge treat for music lovers by joining hands with none other than Ed Sheeran for one of the biggest pop collaborations we've witnessed.

Set to give Indian music its historic moment, Ed’s new version of '2Step' featuring Armaan summarises the trials and tribulations of an artist’s life and journey, and them counting on their loved ones for support.

Armaan says, “I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."

He adds, “This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”

Ed Sheeran’s '2Step' (feat. Armaan Malik) will release on all music streaming platforms on the June 7, 2022.

