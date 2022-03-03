'Grammys Global Spin' series recognises Armaan Malik for his single' You'

Playback singer Armaan Malik has been recognised by 'Grammys Global Spin', a concert series produced by the Recording Academy, for his single 'You' thereby making him India's first music artiste to grace the global series that spotlights artistes worldwide and celebrates creators and their home countries.

Initiated in 2020, 'Grammys Global Spin' promotes diversity by showcasing acts from around the world.

Commenting on the recognition, Armaan said, "It's truly an honour to be recognised by the Recording Academy and featured as the first Indian artiste on the Grammys Global Spin series!"

"Music is the only thing that transcends all borders regardless of any barriers, and I'm glad I've gotten the opportunity to showcase my music to a global audience, through the most prestigious music platform in the world. Hope everyone enjoys this acoustic performance of my latest English single 'You'", he added.

Recently, the singer also released a pan-genre single 'Echo' in collaboration with Korean-American artist Eric Nam, and platinum music producer and EDM hitmaker KSHMR.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:39 PM IST