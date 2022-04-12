Pics: Pregnant Sonam Kapoor cradles her baby bump in husband Anand Ahuja's arms in latest photoshoot

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who announced that she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja, dropped the pictures from her latest photoshoot, making netizens go 'aww'.

Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share photos from the shoot. In the pictures, the couple looks straight out of a fairy tale as they pose in pastel-hued outfits.

Sonam can be seen cradling her baby bump lovingly as she rests in husband Anand's arms.

"Obsessed with you @anandahuja," she wrote.

As soon as she shared the photos, her mother dropped several heart emoticons under the post.

Sonam had recently opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue. “It's been tough — nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is," she shared.

Sonam, known for her work in films like 'Neerja', 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Delhi 6', took to Instagram last month, and posted a series of pictures with Anand.

The 36-year-old actor is expected to welcome the baby later this year.

"Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam wrote.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. She last starred in the 2019 comedy 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller 'Blind'.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:34 PM IST