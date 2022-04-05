From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Neha Dhupia and more... Here are stars who will become moms soon or have recently delivered

It is raining newborn babies in Bollywood! Several celebs are either delivering kids or announcing their pregnancies. On February 21, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her son Jeh Ali Khan. Anushka Sharma welcomed baby Vamika on January 11, 2021. Here are stars who will become moms soon or have recently delivered...

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Loading View on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja surprised one and all by recently announcing her pregnancy.

Neha Dhupia

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Neha Dhupia gave birth to son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi on October 3, 2021. She and Angad Bedi also have a daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Kajal A Kitchlu

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Kajal A Kitchlu is expected to deliver anytime soon. She has already had her baby shower ceremony on February 25.

Debina Bonnerjee

Loading View on Instagram

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl on April 4.

Bharti Singh

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The comedienne delivered a baby boy on April 3. She posted this adorable snap with her husband to make the announcement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:26 AM IST