Photos: Suhana Khan hides her face after paps spot her in Bandra with a mystery boy

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The star kid got papped with a mystery boy outside her residence Mannat in Bandra.

They were seen seated in a car, however, soon after spotting cameras filming them, Suhana and the boy immediately tried to hide their face.

For the unversed, Suhana, who had recently shifted to Mumbai after completing her studies in New York, never fails to make heads turn with her stunning photos and social media posts.

The star kid enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often shares her mesmerising pictures on the photo-sharing app.

Suhana intends on pursuing acting in Bollywood. While details about her debut are not known yet, she has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue.'

She will reportedly make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film based on Archie Comics.

Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, will also be part of the project.

Netflix is partnering with Archie Comics for the film, which has been titled 'The Archies' and will be set in 1960s India, the streaming service said in a statement. The new project will be produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby as well as Graphic India.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:25 PM IST