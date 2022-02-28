Suhana Khan flaunts her sexy back in white lehenga-choli as she turns muse for Manish Malhotra

Blinking like a ray of sunshine, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan set social media ablaze as she turned muse for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish shared three alluring pictures of Khan who looked resplendent in a white chikankari lehenga-choli accessorized with heavy jhumkis. The 21-year-old looked flawless in dewy makeup and a puff ponytail.

For the unversed, Suhana, who had recently shifted to Mumbai after completing her studies in New York, was spotted with her brother Aryan Khan at the IPL auction event.

The brother-sister duo stepped in for their father to take charge of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Meanwhile on work front, Suhana will reportedly make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film based on Archie Comics.

Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, will also be part of the project.

Netflix is partnering with Archie Comics for the film, which has been titled 'The Archies' and will be set in 1960s India, the streaming service said in a statement.

The new project will be produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby as well as Graphic India.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:53 AM IST