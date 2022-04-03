Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar meet Saudi Arabia's Culture minister Bader bin Farhan Alsaud

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan recently met Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Alsaud dropped a string of images from his meeting with the above-mentioned stars.

Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white T-shirt and light blue denims, while Saif opted for a pink T-shirt and blue denims.

Akshay wore a white shirt and dark trousers as he shook hands with Alsaud in a photograph.

Salman opted for an all-black outfit. He sported a black shirt along with black jeans.

"Delighted to have engaged in insightful conversations on the beautiful world of films, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan," Alsaud captioned the post.

However, it is unclear whether SRK, Salman, Saif and Akshay had met Alsaud at Shah Rukh Khan's home.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 01:10 PM IST