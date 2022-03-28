Photos: Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Prateik Babbar and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

The celebs were clicked by shutterbugs as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

While osme celebrities got papped at Mumbai airport, others were seen at different locations in the city.

Kiara Advani was spotted outside Karan Johar's Dharma office earlier today. The actress looked stylish and made heads turn as she opted for an all-white tracksuit. She left her hair open and wore black sunglasses.

Sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted post their workout sessions.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela and Prateik Babbar were papped at the airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:33 PM IST