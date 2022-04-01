Photos: John Abraham surprises fans by attending a special screening of 'Attack' in Mumbai

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh's latest film 'Attack' has become the talk of the town.

On Friday, John and director Lakshya Raj Anand surprised their fans as they attended a special screening of the film in Malad, Mumbai. They also interacted with them.

According to the pictures that surfaced online, the actor can be seen posing with his fans. Take a look at the pictures here:

'Attack' is about the story of an Army soldier who realises that he was born to be India’s first super-soldier and to stop the rampant terror attacks.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The film also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. It released in the theatres on April 1, 2022.

