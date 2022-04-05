Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Raveena Tandon and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Pooja Hegde and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Earlier today, Raveena and Sanjay were papped as they stepped out for the promotion of their upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Paparazzi snapped Janhvi Kapoor outside her gym. On the other hand, 'Radhe Shyam' actress Pooja Hegde got papped outside her residence in Bandra.

Take a look at their photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:37 PM IST