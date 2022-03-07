Photos: Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Monday as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey' in the city. While Kriti wore a stunning red saree, Akshay was seen in jeans and shirt.

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in Bandra as she stepped out of her car. She wore a multi-coloured floral print dress.

Farhan Akhtar, who recently tied the knot with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony, has resumed work. He was spotted at a shoot location in Pali Hill, Bandra. Farhan was seen in formal attire.

While Mrunal Thakur got papped at the airport, Pooja Hegde was seen in Bandra. They were all smiles for paparazzi.

Veteran actor Dharmendra was clicked in Juhu outside a clinic.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 08:00 PM IST