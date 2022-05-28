e-Paper Get App

Photos: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Kamal Haasan, and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai post 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' promotions in Chandigarh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Mouni Roy, Nupur Sanon, Kamal Haasan, and others, were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Aamir Khan was clicked by the shutterbugs as he enjoyed some chaat and pani puris with the media at the trailer preview event of his upcoming labour of love 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, on the other hand, were seen arriving in the city post launching their song from the upcoming film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty set the stage on fire with the launch of their latest commercial together.

Kamal Haasan was spotted promoting his much-anticipated film 'Vikram' in the city.

Have a look at the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

