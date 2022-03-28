Photo: Sexy Disha Patani goes skinny-dipping; sets the internet ablaze

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often shares stunning photos and videos of herself much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, the 'Malang' actress once again took the internet by storm as she shared photos of herself skinny dipping in the pristine blue waters. She also shared a series of photos featuring a cute seal.

Fans were awestruck by Disha's photo and they rushed to the comments to leave flame emojis and heart-eye emojis.

Disha, who has over 49.5 million followers on Instagram, often treats her fans with pictures and videos from her holidays.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor. The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain' which was released in 2014, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesih Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Disha will also be seen in 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra and in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:36 PM IST