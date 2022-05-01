'People have asked us to do a lip filler, get a nose job': Twin singing sensations Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar

Twin singing sensations Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar aren’t just loved for their melodious voices, but also for their envious toned bodies that inspire many to lead a healthy lifestyle. Best known for delivering super hit tracks such as "Gazab Ka Hai Din" remake from Dil Juunglee, "Dil Ka Darji" from Stree, and "Kar Gayi Chull" from Kapoor & Sons to name a few, the siblings get candid with The Free Press Journal about their fitness journey, body positivity and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Do twins have similar health issues?

Speaking about our childhood, even contracting the smallest of the fever or cough it's always been one of us getting it and the other person getting it in about a couple of hours. It's not just the infectious diseases but also stomach aches or acidity, I know it’s freaky but maybe because we spend all our time together, we have the same health issues.

How would you describe your take on health and fitness?

Growing up, we were not so much into fitness, thank God for a very good metabolic rate at that time. But of course, now that we're aging, we understand how important it is to stay fit. Being healthy is a state of mind and for us working out has got more to do with feeling good than looking good.

What is your current workout routine?

Prakriti – For the longest time, dance used to be my form of exercise, but now because you have to look a certain way on camera and be lean. I believe in cardio for my body type, because it instantly shows, it’s something that I need because when I stop doing it, I feel the difference. I feel all sorts of bloating. I don’t like my body.

Sukriti – My sister’s metabolic rate is slightly better than mine so I end up putting on more weight than her, which is why she barely goes to the gym and I go a little more than her.

A healthy habit that changed your life?

Prakriti - It’s called a no-carb diet or more like a low-carb diet. I don’t know how healthy it is but it makes me feel better. It increases my level of energy throughout the day. Initially, it just used to be a protein diet but this one suits my body type and makes me leaner.

Sukriti - For me, a healthy habit would be just waking up in the morning, and starting my day with lukewarm water or coconut water. Sometimes I end up skipping my breakfast because of work and then straight have lunch.

Do you believe in dieting?

We do not. We both are the sorts who kind of just get on a diet plan right before the shoot or right before something extremely important. But I think all in all whenever we're traveling it gets a little unhealthy because there are very limited options. However, at home, we always make sure that we have healthier items curated for us and that's like a staple diet. It could be something as simple as just replacing rice with you know cauli rice or quinoa or replacing chapatis with flour that suits our body better. We’re very big foodies so we’d rather eat a good meal and work out than diet.

What’s your favourite cheat meal?

Sukriti – I love chaat.

Prakriti – Paranthas with a lot of butter and butter chicken.

Is there anything that you avoid consuming that isn’t good for the throat?

There’s nothing really that affects our voice because we’ve been in a habit of eating everything. Ice is something we avoid in any beverage.

Is it important for singers to look on par with actors?

I think it's extremely important because in the day and age that we are in today, our business is essentially called show business, and as much as it's a business you know the show part is just as equal and just as important so you know to be an all-rounder in terms of being a singer you have to make sure that your presentation is at point. Obviously today it's not just audio it's also visual when it comes to the whole package.

What is your definition of body positivity?

Prakriti - For me, body positivity just means feeling good in your skin no matter if you're whatever color it doesn't matter what shape you're in I genuinely feel like if you're happy with the way you look if you're content with the way you look and the way you feel from inside and that really reflects you. I know so many people in my life who probably are not a size zero but they look so beautiful and they're beautiful people because they have a beautiful heart. So I feel like it's very internal when it's about body positivity and I think everybody should just embrace how they look because everyone is so beautiful but at the same time it's very important to be a little conscious of health. You know you should always try and stay healthy not fit but just healthy.

Sukriti - Your body listens to you so you talk good words to it constantly hate on your body it’s going to show if you constantly love your body is going to show.

Have you ever been told to change or alter your appearance?

A lot of people have particularly asked us to probably like do a lip filler get a nose job. I remember like we both have typical Punjabi noses, so a lot of people used to be like maybe you should try it but I think again talking about body positivity it's really just about accepting how you look and embracing that So that's what we've done But yeah I think having said that people should really do what makes them feel good So you know even if it's a cosmetic surgery why not You know like it's your life and it's one life if that's what makes them feel beautiful if that's what makes them feel confident I think you know there's nothing wrong with it.

