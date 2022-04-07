Nimrat Kaur reveals she gained 15 kilos for Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi'

Nimrat Kaur is a notable name in the entertainment industry who has time and again given the audiences some of the most memorable characters. Now with 'Dasvi', Nimrat will be seen essaying yet another interesting character named Bimmo or Bimala Devi, the dutiful wife of Ganga Ram Chaudhary portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan.

She recently featured on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with her co-stars, Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan, and revealed how she put on 15 kg to play Bimmo in the film.

During the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Nimrat to elaborate on her weight gain process to which, the actress replied, "I had six months in hand so I put on weight at my own pace. I ate lots and enjoyed myself."

Adding to this, Archana Puran Singh then asked her the reason for the weight gain to which Nimrit said, "This was a creative decision. Tushar Jalota, who is the film's director, wanted me to look different from all my previous characters on screen. After the film, losing weight was also a long process."

Abhishek Bachchan then revealed that he had around 6 weeks after his last film 'Bob Biswas' to lose weight for 'Dasvi'.

'Dasvi' released on Netflix on April 7 and it has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

The film is a social comedy written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Ram Bajpai is credited for the story. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:11 PM IST