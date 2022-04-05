Maneesh Sharma spills the beans on conceptualising Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' trailer

Acclaimed film-maker Maneesh Sharma, who is currently directing 'Tiger 3', had discovered Ranveer Singh for his directorial debut 'Band Baaja Baaraat'.

After the humongous success of 'Band Baaja Baaraat', Ranveer and Maneesh have both not looked back. While Ranveer has become a bonafide pan-India superstar, Maneesh has gone on to direct the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Ranveer’s next, Yash Raj Films’ 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', a big screen entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism, is bringing the two creative forces together for the first time after 11 years. Maneesh is not only producing 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', but he is also conceptualising the trailer of the much-awaited film.

A trade source informs, “'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is the melting pot of the biggest creative powerhouses in Indian cinema today. The film is being backed by Aditya Chopra who has a proven track record of delivering blockbusters with wholesome entertainment films. It is being produced by Maneesh Sharma, who has established himself as a force to reckon with in Indian cinema. The film has the shape-shifting best actor-superstar of our generation, Ranveer Singh, who has transformed again to play the role of a hilarious hero who stands up for what is right!”

The source adds, “Having an ace director like Maneesh to conceptualise the trailer clearly indicates that Adi wants to deliver the message of the film in the most powerful way possible. Work is underway to make this trailer one for the ages.”

When contacted, Maneesh confirmed saying, “'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a special film for us at YRF. It has been my pleasure to have conceptualised the trailer of the film promising a unique entertainer for a communal movie experience. It’s always a mix of pride and joy to collaborate with Ranveer. The early promise I sensed in Ranveer has been realized across the years and across genres.”

He adds, “In 'Jayeshbhai', though, I see Ranveer delivering a tour de force performance that makes me marvel yet again at what artistic heights this fine actor is capable of achieving. What makes it even more satisfying is that he is accompanied by a fresh new talent like Shalini in a movie helmed by Divyang - a debutant director promising to take us all on a joyride. I hope people love the trailer of the film and are hooked to watch the magic of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' on the big screen when it releases on May 13.”

The much-awaited 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', also starring Arjun Reddy famed Shalini Pandey, has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is releasing on May 13, 2022 worldwide.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:11 PM IST