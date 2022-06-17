Mandira Bedi joins hands with healthcare platform to celebrate International Yoga Day

Actress and celebrity fitness icon Mandira Bedi has joined hands with a healthcare platform on the occasion of International Yoga Day to spread awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The LinkedIn Live session with Mandira, on June 21 at 5 pm, will discuss the importance of yoga and the need for everyone across all age groups to focus on preventive and holistic healthcare.

Mandira will address the issues arising from today’s fast-paced life like stress, pressure to deliver under strict deadlines, and health of family and friends among other things. She will help viewers understand the importance of reflecting upon how we are feeling both mentally and physically.

Mandira will also share some interesting and easy-to-follow tips on how one can deal with this stress and also attain their fitness goals. She will also share her fitness journey and how she copes with challenges in her life.

Commenting on the initiative, Mandira said, “As a strong believer in preventive care through healthy living, I am excited about Connect and Heal's International Yoga Day event. Given the job-related stress which has further increased in times of pandemic, I think it's time people start focussing on fitness."

Sanjay Vinayak, Founder and CEO of the healthcare platform further added, “It is a pleasure to associate with Mandira Bedi as she has been an icon when it comes to health and fitness. Today people are exposed to a different level of stress and this has further been intensified with the outbreak of Covid-19 as people are constantly worried about their family and their own wellbeing. Constant anxiety is impacting are emotional as well as physical well-being. Yoga has proven benefits for maintaining a balance between the mind and the body and we want more people to inculcate this art of fitness as a habit."