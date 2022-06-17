e-Paper Get App

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and other celebs turn up the heat at an awards ceremony

TV stars Hina Khan and Nia Sharma also put their best fashion foot forward

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood arrived in style at an awards ceremony which was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Among the lot were newbies Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon as well as veterans like Jackie Shroff and Asha Parekh.

TV stars Hina Khan and Nia Sharma also put their best fashion foot forward.

Check out the pictures below.

Kartik Aaryan
Sonakshi Sinha
Nia Sharma
Asha Parekh
Milind Soman
Jackie Shroff
Hina Khan
Manushi Chhillar
Vaani Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra
Arjun Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sidharth Malhotra
Kriti Sanon
Ranveer Singh
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani | Photos by Viral Bhayani

article-image

