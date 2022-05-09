Madhuri Dixit shares rare, unseen picture of her elder sisters

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She has been the nation's heartthrob for over two decades now and even today, she makes sure to turn heads whenever she comes up with a new project.

While the actress is a staunch professional, she has always managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight.

But now, she has finally given her fans a rare glimpse of her elder sisters and mother, with whom she shares a very close bond.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Madhuri shared a photo with her mother, and it also featured her two elder sisters, who had been away from the public eye until now. "All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection आई✨ Happy Mothers Day," the 'Dhak Dhak' girl captioned the post.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the web series 'The Fame Game', in which she essayed the role of superstar Anamika Khanna, whose family comes under scrutiny after she mysteriously goes missing one day. She was lauded for her performance and fans are already waiting for a second season.

Madhuri will be next seen in another web project titled 'Maja Maa', which also features Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh in key roles.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:09 PM IST