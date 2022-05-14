Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: Photos that prove the actress is a doting mom to her sons

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to celebrate her 55th birthday on Sunday.

An actress par excellence, Madhuri has won the hearts of millions, with her dancing skills and a charming smile to die for.



In a career spanning over three decades, Madhuri has acted in more than 70 films, and has been a recipient of several awards and accolades. In 2008, the Government of India honoured her with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Dixit made her acting debut in 1984 with a leading role in the drama 'Abodh' After a few successive commercially failed films, she had her breakthrough with the action romance 'Tezaab' (1988) and established herself with starring roles in the top-grossing romantic dramas 'Dil' (1990), 'Beta' (1992), 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' (1994), and 'Dil To Pagal Hai' (1997).

Her other commercially successful films during this period include 'Ram Lakhan' (1989), 'Tridev' (1989), 'Thanedaar' (1990), 'Kishen Kanhaiya' (1990), 'Saajan' (1991), 'Khalnayak' (1993), and 'Raja' (1995).

Madhuri also earned praise for her dramatic performances in the crime film 'Parinda' (1989), the romantic dramas 'Prem Pratigyaa' (1989) and 'Devdas' (2002). Following a sabbatical from acting in 2002, Madhuri starred in the musical 'Aaja Nachle' (2007), and worked intermittently in the next decade, gaining appreciation for her starring roles in the black comedy 'Dedh Ishqiya' (2014) and the Marathi comedy drama 'Bucket List' (2018).

She was last seen in the web-series ‘The Fame Game’, which also marked her OTT debut.

While Madhuri has earned immense love and praise in her professional life, on the personal front too, she is one adorable mother.

Madhuri married Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, on 17 October 1999, in a traditional ceremony. In 2003, the actress gave birth to a son, Arin. Two years later, in 2005, she gave birth to another son, Ryan.

On Madhuri’s 55th birthday, here’s a look at some of her best doting mom moments with her sons:

