'Love Aaj Kal' fame Arushi Sharma to make her OTT debut as a lead in Netflix's 'Jaadugar'

After impressing fans with her sauve, graceful portrayal in 'Love Aaj Kal 2,' the effervescent Arushi Sharma is ready to stun the audiences with her versatility in her upcoming Netflix Original film 'Jaadugar.' Arushi shall be seen playing a doctor named Disha Chabbra.

Arushi states, "It was a heart-warming experience for me to play Disha. Playing a doctor is itself an honour firstly. She is a homely girl who loves her dad, who is ambitious about her career. As life has it, her paths crossed with Jeetu, a magician's path and life takes a huge leap. Infact, I can actually relate with Disha because, just like her, in a flicker of a moment, with one just destined incident, my life took a major leap. I was studying Engineering in Information Technology when Imtiaz Ali was taking auditions for Tamasha. He liked my work and that's how I played 'Sanyukta' opposite Ranbir in 'Tamasha', post which, 'Love Aaj Kal' happened. I happened to reach the right place at the right time."

She further adds, "I come from an illustrious educational background from Shimla, both my parents are district judges, having said that, no one could have ever anticipated my entry into Bollywood. But the immense love that I received after my first film, reaffirmed my decision to work in films. I am truly obliged and thankful to my fans for supporting my work and encouraging me to outdo myself. I just want to tell them that I try my best to read their messages, glance through their appreciation for me and want to send a virtual hug to each one of them for their affection."

Arushi has shared in previous interviews that she created her audition tapes and sent them out to casting directors while working a nine-to-five job in Gurgaon.

On her on-screen chemistry with Jitendra Kumar, Arushi added, "I can't wait for my fans to see us together. Jitendra is a phenomenal actor and it was a delight working with him. I am sure everyone is going to love Dimple and Jeetu. I couldn't have asked the universe for a better OTT debut!" Arushi Sharma's next Netflix Original film 'Jaadugar' is slated to release on July 15.