KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Pritam, Armaan Malik and other celebs mourn the singer's death |

Playback singer KK breathed his last on May 31 (Tuesday). The 53-year-old singer died after suffering a heart attack post his live concert in Kolkata.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Several singers, musicians and other Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the singer's unfortunate and untimely demise.

One and only . KK 😔 . — Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) May 31, 2022

In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 31, 2022

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022