Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on his upcoming projects for 2022

Kartik Aaryan, who recently bagged two awards for his performance in 'Dhamaka', shared a sneak-peek into his line of releases in 2022, and said that it is going to be an exciting year.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' featured Kartik as a journalist.

During an interactive session, Kartik said, “It is going be an exciting year for me. My next release is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and after that 'Shehzada'. I am just about to complete the film and after that I will start shooting for 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', and after that I will be doing 'Captain India'.”

He added, “I am really glad the way this year is going to be. The films will release back-to-back and I am excited about each one as I am playing different characters in each one of them. There is something new for me in each one of them and I hope the audience will be entertained."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is helmed by Anees Bazmee. 'Shehzada' is a Rohit Dhawan directorial and the actor will be working with Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time in for their upcoming epic musical love saga which was previously titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha.'

Kartik will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller 'Freddy' and will don the uniform of an air-force officer for the first time in 'Captain India', helmed by Hansal Mehta.

