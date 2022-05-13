Kartik Aaryan gets teary-eyed as he recalls his mother's surgery on 'Dance Deewane Juniors' sets

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan recently appeared as special guests on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ for promoting their film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The show has given a platform to hardcore talents from the younger generation. Among the several magnificent performances that take place in the presence of the special guests, little Arnav’s act moves Kartik the most.

Arnav's performance on Kartik’s hit song ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ sweeps everyone off their feet. The junior receives a terrific response from all the judges and guests who shower him with compliments.

Arnav then opens up about the hardships he and his mother has been through. He also dedicates this act to his mom. Kartik gets teary-eyed on hearing their story and says, "While shooting for this song, my mother had to go through surgery; and hence I could really relate to your act. Hats off to you for making your mother proud."

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 06:06 PM IST