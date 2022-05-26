e-Paper Get App

Kareena Kapoor's husband Saif Ali Khan and ex-BF Shahid Kapoor wear similar outfits at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Kareena and Shahid were spotted with their respective spouses Saif Ali Khan and Mira Kapoor at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
Once B-town’s ‘it’ couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor may have moved on in life with their respective spouses, but nothing can stop them from bumping into each other given that they share multiple mutual friends in the entertainment industry.

Kareena and Shahid were spotted with their respective spouses Saif Ali Khan and Mira Kapoor at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash held at YRF studios in Mumbai.

While Kareena wore a silver shimmery outfit, Mira was seen in a black and silver dress. Interestingly Saif and Shahid wore a similar ensemble which comprised of a white blazer and black trousers.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to sons Taimur and Jeh. Meanwhile Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015, and has two kids Misha and Zain.

