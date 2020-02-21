'It all felt like a game of chess': Kareena opens up on breakup with Shahid after 14 years

Once B-town’s ‘it’ couple, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor may have moved on in life with their respective spouses, but since social media didn’t prevail back in 2006 on the Indian front, a lot of questions regarding their relationship were left unanswered.

After nearly fourteen years, Bebo has opened up on how things didn’t work for the two and they decided to pull the plug. In an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Kareena spoke at length on working with Shahid in ‘Jab We Met’, the breakup that followed and how she met her husband Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan post that.

Kareena revealed that it was Shahid who encouraged her to take up the role of Geet in ‘Jab We Met’. “In fact it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said.

Her relationship with Shahid was quite public, after their appearance on Koffee With Karan and of course the MMS of them making out that garnered even more attention. Talking about the breakup she said, “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.”

While the two moved on, Kareena went ahead to do her next project Tashan, co-starring Saif and Akshay Kumar. She lost weight and came down to ‘size zero for the film’. Speaking on how the film changed her life, she said, “I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made...and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashan for that actually...when I actually thought that that was gonna change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways. And this gem came out of it. It all felt like a ‘game of chess’, ‘karmically connected’.”

Furthermore, Kareena went on to explain how she was living her character Geet in real life. “It was tough on me professionally and personally. Because if you got to see how her life took a turn in the second half of the film, a lot of my life took a turn as well during the making of the film,” she said.

Tashan, however, tanked at the box office leaving Kareena depressed for six month. “When Tashan bombed and this film went on to become what it was, I was shattered. I was depressed for almost six months. I was like, I can’t believe this has happened,” she said. But she soon realised ‘this is the way it was meant to be.’”

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and had their son Taimur in 2016. Meanwhile Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015, and has two kids Misha and Zain.