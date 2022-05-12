Kangana Ranaut says 'The Avengers' is inspired by Mahabharata, compares Thor's hammer with Lord Hanuman's gada

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the promotions of her film 'Dhaakad', has said that she feels 'The Avengers' is inspired by the Indian mythological epic, Mahabharata.

During an interview with ETimes, the actress was asked if she'd choose the Indian mythological approach or the Hollywood style of essaying the role of a superhero. To this, Kangana said she would definitely adopt the Indian approach.

Kangana added that she feels the West borrows from our mythology a lot. "When I look at their superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karna's armour from Mahabharata. Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his gada. I felt that The Avengers was also inspired by the Mahabharata."

The actress also stated that their visual perspective is different, but the origins of these superhero stories are hugely inspired by our Vedas.

Meanwhile, Kangana's film 'Dhaakad' is set to arrive in theatres on May 20. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, it also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee among others.

Her other upcoming projects include 'Emergency' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Tejas' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:42 PM IST