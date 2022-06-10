Kangana Ranaut enjoys family picnic in Manali, shares photos with sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the preparations of her upcoming film 'Emergency', recently took some time off her busy schedule and stepped out for a picnic in Manali with her family.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kangana shared a series of photos in which she can be seen enjoying some quality time with her sister Rangoli Chandel, her nephew and other family members.

"Much needed break day with my family at my favourite spot … and weather was also kind … beautiful day," she captioned her post.

Check out the photos here:

Recently, the 'Dhaakad' actress shared some beautiful pictures from her new villa in Manali. The actress has designed the house herself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is busy with 'Emergency', which would see her playing Indira Gandhi. The actor will also be directing the film.

She will also be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Apart from it, Kangana is also producing 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.