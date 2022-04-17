Kangana Ranaut calls 'KGF' star Yash 'angry young man': 'He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all praise for 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash. Taking to her Instagram stories the 'Dhaakad' actress called Yash 'angry young man' and compared him to megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"Yash is the angry young man India was missing since many decades. He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies. Wonderful," Kangana wrote along with a still from 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

Take a look at her post here:

Yash's 'KGF chapter 2' has finally hit the theaters and is receiving a great response from the audience. The film is a celebration in itself as the Karizma of Rocky Bhai has spread all over the world.

The film has successfully collected the gross amount of Rs 240 crore in just two days which is the highest ever grossing for any film.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

