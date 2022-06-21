Jewish Museum refutes 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri's claims of event organised for 'Humanity Tour'

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his actress-wife Pallavi Joshi's 'Humanity Tour' has finally come to an end, the filmmaker announced on Monday.

For those unversed, Vivek and Pallavi embarked on their most-ambitious month-long tour to spread the message of peace and educate the world about Indian culture.

They spoke at various places like The Nehru Center London, Cambridge University, Imperial College, Edinburgh, Lion’s Club Birmingham, and Hyde Park, London among others.

On the list of his tour, the director was scheduled to visit The Jewish Museum in Berlin. However, according to the latest media reports, the museum has denied claims that it has planned an event with the filmmaker to "spread awareness about the problems of Genocide and Terrorism and how Indic Principles of Humanity" can help solve it.

According to The Wire, the museum committee said over an email, "There is no event planned with Mr. Agnihotri from our side, nor are we aware of any official visit to the museum."

According to Vivek and Pallavi, the agenda of the tour was to spread love and awareness about India’s rich culture and highlight 5000 years of emotions and peace messages across the world through their speeches.

While Vivek is known to be a powerful thought leader, Pallavi is touted as one of the most powerful female producers in the Indian film industry.

Their latest film 'The Kashmir Files' crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and it was made tax-free in several states across the country.