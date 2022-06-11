'Janhit Mein Jaari' Box Office Collection Day 1: Nushrratt Bharuccha's film earns little over Rs 56 lakh

Nushrratt Bharuccha's much-hyped 'Janhit Mein Jaari' released on June 10, but had a rather sublime opening day.

The film managed to attract approximately 50,000 people at the theatres on its first day. It earned Rs 56.70 lakh at the box office on Friday.

With the strong word of mouth, the film is expected to see a massive jump in collections on Saturday and Sunday.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ traces the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. She juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.

Anud Singh, who makes his Hindi film debut opposite Nushrratt, portrays the character of her supportive husband. The film is supported by a stellar cast like Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, Tinnu Anand, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and others.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' has been directed by Jai Basantu Singh and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink pixturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.