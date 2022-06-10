'I can’t decide about marriage over a cup of coffee in just 15 minutes,' says Janhit Mein Jaari star Nushrratt Bharuccha

Pic: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha

Nushrratt Barucha is currently seen as the lead in Janhit Mein Jaari. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, it hit screens on June 10 to a lukewarm response. During a recent interview, the actress answered a volley of questions. Excerpts:

Do you love going on holidays?

Yes, I love going on holidays with friends as I love to have some company. But if none of my friends are free, then I can’t give up my holidays. I then go all by myself. I won’t like to forgo my holidays if I have already planned for them.

Ever since you’ve become famous, what do you miss in life?

I miss the normalcy. I miss how I was with my family and friends in terms of the amount of time I have for them now, owing to my busy schedule. Also, if they want me to accompany them to Starbucks for a cup of coffee, I can accompany them, but after that, whatever will happen around me will not be within my control. So I miss going to any open restaurants with them. That thing goes missing in the life of actors after being a known face. I would loiter in the mall for almost 10 hours earlier, but I can’t do so now.

How important is it to market yourself as you are very low profile?

Maybe it is important, but I have not yet cracked it. Maybe, I don’t know marketing yet. Honestly speaking, I have no time at all. What should I do? I have to go to the sets and shoot first as that is my priority. Do I have to sit and talk about posting stuff on social media? I can only do the work for which I have come here. I can’t do two things at a time.

You have a decent number of followers on social media. How does it feel?

I have not been able to entertain them. I am at a stage where I need to know what do I do more? Work or update my social media? Maybe I will have a proper team later and do it all. There are busier actors than I am, and they do it, but they have resources and a proper team. I enjoy social media, but for that, I need to have that mental state. Getting up in the morning to shoot at Thane and returning back home gets so late. So when do I have time for all of this?

What about marriage?

Marriage is sidetracked. When will I meet a boy, I will need to have time to go out with him. Also, I should have that much mental space to know about him. I can’t decide anything over a cup of coffee in just 15 minutes.

Would you prefer to date or marry somebody from the industry?

I don’t have a hard or fast rule for it. So far, I don’t want to involve myself on the sets that I am working on. I feel it’s too complicated. It could go into professional space. As a person, I am a better friend, I feel. If I am friends, that fun is nicer for me as I can chill with you. I can chit-chat with you. There is nothing else that is running through the mind. I would rather go to watch films and have dinners with friends.

Do you have friends from the industry?

Some of my friends are from the industry. But my actual core group friends are not from the industry.