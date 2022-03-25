'It pissed me off': Fardeen Khan reacts to fake reports of his death

Over the years, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has suffered from death hoaxes on two occasions. He recently recalled being upset and angry about the same.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shed light on a lot of things, including the fake news and rumours around his death.

When asked what pissed him off the most, Fardeen recalled how he was a victim of fake news after it was reported that the actor died in a car accident.

The actor shared that the fake news propped up during his long absence from the Hindi film industry.

"Twice it was said I had died in an accident. It pissed me off because I said if my mother saw it I think she would have a heart attack herself, or my wife knew about it or somebody else read about it so I got irritated about the irresponsibility of that aspect of it," the actor said.

Fardeen, who was last seen in the 2010 film 'Dulha Mil Gaya' which also starred Sushmita Sen, is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with horror drama 'Visfot'. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh.

'Visfot' is the official remake of the Venezuelan film, 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' (2012) which was selected as the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

Fardeen and Riteish were last seen together in 'Heyy Babyy' and will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years.

Produced by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Visfot' also stars Krystle D'Souza.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:42 PM IST