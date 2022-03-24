Ishaan Khatter spills the beans on his ideal date: ‘Camping out near a lake, where you could…’

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter says his ideal date is to camp-out as the actor partners with Bumble on their new campaign.

Bumble partnered with Ishaan for a special appearance in their new campaign ‘You’ve Got This’.

In the musical, Ishaan Khatter is seen grooving to the tunes of the peppy track. When asked about his ideal date, Ishaan shares, “My idea of a perfect date would be a movie followed by dinner. Or probably camping out somewhere, maybe near a lake, where you could do stargazing, listen to some music, enjoy the gentle breeze and have a dessert.”

Sharing dating tips for single Indians, Ishaan said, “You should be honest and kind to yourself as well as the other person.”

For those unversed, Ishaan is rumoured to be dating actress Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama 'Pippa' and 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Billed as a horror-comedy, 'Phone Bhoot' is all set to release on July 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘Pippa’ is a true story of an entire family on the front lines. This epic war drama will hit theatres on December 9, 2022.

It is an adaptation of the book The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta that follows the story of the war veteran Brigadier Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron (essayed by Khatter) who fought in the war of 1971.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it is a first-of-its-kind action-packed war film that highlights the role of the magnificent Russian amphibious war tank, the PT-76, popularly and lovingly known as 'Pippa', in an epic tale of redemption, valour, victory…and family.

ALSO READ Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status days after pictures with Ishaan Khatter went viral

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:26 PM IST