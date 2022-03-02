Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status days after pictures with Ishaan Khatter went viral

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who recently made headlines for her photos and videos with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash, has now opened up about her relationship status.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ananya was asked if she single. Responding to the question, the 'Gehraiyaan' actress shared that she is 'happy'.

Ananya went on to share that Ishaan is her favourite co-star and she would like to work with him again. She also shared that all her co-star have been 'fantastic' and she is looking forward to work with Siddhant Chaturvedi once again in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha'.

For the unawares, Ananya and Ishaan had featured together for the first time in the film 'Khaali Peeli' in 2020. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film was set in Mumbai.

However, Ananya also revealed that apart from ishaan, she would like to share screen space with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

The young actress says that she has just started her journey and has a long list of directors as well with whom she wants to work with, including Sanjay Leela hansali, Zoya Aktar, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Talking about her upcoming yet unannounced projects, Ananya revealed that it is very different from anything that she has done before. She said that it a big challenge for her and that she has already started preparing for it.

Ananya will also be seen in 'Liger' opposite superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:06 PM IST